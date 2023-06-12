The 16th annual lacrosse state tournament starts Tuesday with the quarterfinals at Stillwater (boys) and White Bear Lake (girls). The two genders trade locations for Thursday's semifinals, and the championship games are held Saturday at Stillwater. Some matters to know:

Welcome aboard

Four teams extended their seasons to their first state tournament appearance: East Ridge and Edina girls; Cretin-Derham Hall and Shakopee boys. At least two of those programs are expected to reach the semifinals based on their seed. Edina received No. 2 in the girls bracket, and Shakopee got No. 3 in the boys bracket. Meanwhile, East Ridge opens against Suburban East Conference rival and No. 3 girls seed Stillwater in a rematch of a 14-3 Ponies beatdown of the Raptors on April 26 at East Ridge. On the boys side, Shakopee opens against Chisago Lakes while Cretin-Derham Hall faces No. 2 seed Lakeville North. Both games mark the first meetings of the teams this season.

Wait, I know you

The unseeded Moorhead boys got paired with Benilde-St. Margaret's for a third consecutive state tournament quarterfinal — a matchup announced Saturday that led to several Twitter posts crying foul over the integrity of the Minnesota State High School League's "random draw" process for the teams not seeded 1-5. The Spuds lost the previous two meetings by a combined 36-5 against the eventual champion Red Knights. The teams played May 9, with BSM winning 16-1 at home. And speaking of BSM, its past two championships were secured by title-game victories against Prior Lake. In fact, those teams decided the past five title games. But not this year. Top seed BSM and No. 4 Prior Lake are on the same side of the bracket and would meet only in the semifinals. BSM beat the Lakers 15-9 on April 27.

Hall of Fame class named

Three former coaches were selected as the inaugural class of the Minnesota State High School Boys Lacrosse Coaches Association Hall of Fame: Scott Cater, Bob Felter and Mark Hellenack. They were honored June 11 at the state banquet.