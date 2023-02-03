1:21

Time in overtime when Park of Cottage Grove sophomore forward Jackson Rudh scored his 20th goal of the season, giving the Wolfpack a 2-1 victory over Woodbury in Suburban East Conference boys hockey. He was coming off a hat trick and three-assist game in a 7-4 triumph over Eagan.

4.2

Seconds remaining on the scoreboard clock when Hill-Murray eighth-grade forward Riley Zupfer scored in overtime, giving the Pioneers a 2-1 victory over Mahtomedi in boys hockey. It came two days after senior forward Brady Ingebritson scored his second goal of the game at 2:06 of overtime, giving the Pioneers a 3-2 triumph over White Bear Lake on Hockey Day Minnesota. Ingebritson had scored the tying goal with 46 seconds remaining.

5:58

Time it took Chanhassen junior forward Caden Lee to score four consecutive goals in the second period of a 9-1 victory over New Prague in boys hockey. Previously his best this season had been two goals in a game, which he did twice.

7

Points — three goals and four assists — by St. Thomas Academy senior forward Tommy Cronin in a 7-1 victory over Hastings in Metro East Conference boys hockey. He had 12 points over a three-game stretch.

7

Assists by Duluth East junior forward Wyatt Peterson, who had a hand in every goal in a 7-4 boys hockey victory over Mounds View.

7:14

Time needed by Blake senior forward Suzy Higuchi to register a pure hat trick in the first period of a 5-1 victory over Metro South in girls hockey. She had a hand in all five goals, assisting on the other two.

8

Consecutive games in which Andover girls hockey senior forward Ella Boerger has scored at least one goal. Committed to St. Thomas for hockey, she had 15 goals during that span and has 30 this season.

9

Points — five goals and four assists — Luverne senior forward Kamryn Van Batavia produced in an 11-0 victory over Worthington in girls hockey. She is the leading goal scorer in the state with 50.

9:24

Time needed by Lakeville South senior forward Ashton Dahms to register a pure hat trick in the first period of an 8-2 victory over Shakopee in South Suburban Conference boys hockey. He has 17 goals this season, 14 coming in a recent nine-game stretch.

43

Career shutouts by Edina senior goaltender Uma Corniea in girls hockey. She has a career record of 99-17-2 — that's the state record for career victories by a goalie — over her six years of varsity hockey.

