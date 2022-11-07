— Star Tribune and Special to the Star Tribune

GRACE BICKETT

Orono, defense, junior

Returns after a knee injury wiped out her entire sophomore season. Teammates still voted the top-tier defender captain. Scored eight goals and added 33 assists as a freshman.

College: undecided

ELLA BOERGER

Andover, forward, senior

Top-line center led the undefeated Class 2A state champion Huskies in goals (31) and assists (43). Keen vision makes her a threat to create chances for herself and teammates.

College: St. Thomas

HAILEY HANSEN

Blaine, goaltender, senior

Stands just 5-4 but looms large to opposing shooters. Faced 28 shots per game and stopped 92%. Already holds the program record for career saves. Strong glove hand.

College: Minnesota State Mankato

ELLAH HAUSE

Hill-Murray, defense, senior

Power-play ace and heart and soul of the Pioneers. Rang up 11 goals and 18 assists last season and helped her team get within an overtime goal of the state tournament.

College: St. Thomas

STELLA RETRUM

Maple Grove, forward, senior

Won the Class 1A state title as a Breck eighth-grader. Aims to bring a championship home to Maple Grove this winter. Led the Crimson with 35 goals and 26 assists. Plays the whole ice.

College: Penn State

GRACE SADURA

Minnetonka, forward, senior

As skilled as she is physical, Sadura brought the Skippers painfully close to a Class 2A state championship. Led her team with 23 goals and added 29 assists.

College: Minnesota Duluth