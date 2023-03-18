Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Defending state champion Providence Academy plays fast. It had to find yet another gear Saturday, and it did.

The Lions scored the first eight points of the second half, sparked by lightning-quick freshman guard Maddyn Greenway, to gain control in a 74-60 victory over Albany in the Class 2A girls basketball state tournament championship at Williams Arena.

Providence Academy was ranked first in Class 2A in the final Minnesota Basketball News poll, and Albany was ranked second.

Albany coach Aaron Boyum had his Huskies in attack mode at the outset, matching the Lions (30-2) step-for-step in the first half. He had no answer for Greenway in the second half. She had a basket and two perfect assists in the early second-half spurt.

The Lions extended their lead to 19 points, 64-45, with 7 minutes, 16 seconds remaining.

The Huskies (30-2) took a 33-32 lead into the locker room at halftime, lifted by juniors Alyssa Sand and Tatum Findley, who combined for 24 points in the half. Sand finished with 27 points and 21 rebounds.

Greenway had 16 points at halftime. She finished with 31 points, five rebounds, five steals and four assists.

Albany beat Providence Academy for the state title in 2021.