BOLD coach Brian Kingery thought he had the perfect defense to slow Mountain Iron-Buhl. It didn't account for the Rangers' ability to get out and run.

Top-ranked Mountain Iron-Buhl's fast-breaking style helped the program win its first state title with a 52-21 victory over the Warriors in the Class 1A girls basketball state tournament championship Saturday at Williams Arena.

Kingery's triangle-and-two hybrid defense, with two players face-guarding Rangers standouts Jordan Zubich and Sage Ganyo and a three-player zone protecting the paint, was exploited by the Rangers' fast break. BOLD also was burned by role players cutting to the basket or taking three-point shots.

All five starters for the Rangers (30-3) scored in the opening eight minutes, when they built a 17-7 lead. They widened their cushion to 17 points, 32-15, by halftime.

Zubich had 10 of her game-high 15 points at halftime. Hali Savela scored eight points in the half, and Anna Neyens scored six; each made two three-pointers. Savela and Gabby Lira each wound up with 10 points in the game.

The Rangers attacked the same way in the second half, scoring the first nine points. BOLD scored only six points in the second half.

Sophomore guard Lainey Braulick led the fifth-ranked Warriors (26-6) with eight points.