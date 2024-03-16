Championship games

Saturday at Williams Arena

Tap on the game for a postgame summary or live scoring if the game is in progress

Class 1A: Goodhue 70, Mountain Iron-Buhl 65 | To read about Goodhue's victory tap here

Class 2A: Providence Academy 81, Albany 78 | To read about Providence Academy's victory tap here

Class 3A: Benilde-St. Margaret's 81, DeLaSalle 58 | To read about Benilde-St. Margaret's victory tap here

Class 4A: Minnetonka 64, Hopkins 56 | To read about Minnetonka's victory tap here

Quarterfinals and semifinals

Results from Friday's Class 2A and 1A semifinals are here

Results from Thursday's Class 4A and 3A semifinals and Class 1A quarterfinal games are here

Results from Wednesday's Class 4A, 3A and 2A quarterfinals are here

Tournament brackets

Class 4A | Class 3A | Class 2A | Class 1A

. . .

Tickets, TV

Ch. 45 is televising and streaming the championship games. Link to the streams and find other details on how to watch here. Tickets to the event range from $11 to $22 and are available at mshsl.org/tickets.

. . .

Tournament information

Download and print the tournament program

Star Tribune high school sports page.