Chisago Lakes knocked off defending Class 3A state champion Simley 31-7 on Saturday, advancing to the final of Section 3 in the high school football playoffs.

The second-seeded Wildcats, the host as the higher seed, got two touchdown runs in the fourth quarter to pull away from the third-seeded Spartans.

Carson Langevin ran for two touchdowns that bookended touchdown runs by Evan LaValle and Jadon Greene for the Wildcats (8-2).

The Spartans (6-4) scored first on a touchdown pass from Tim Pietsch to Andre Levros. Freshman quarterback Christian Urbina was injured in the third quarter and did not return, leaving the Spartans with wide receiver/defensive back Connor Binley running the offense.

The Wildcats will face top-seeded Hill-Murray in the section final. The Pioneers (7-2) defeated fourth-seeded St. Paul Johnson (6-4) 51-0 on three touchdown passes by Jackson Reeves.

In other section semifinals:

Class 5A

Chanhassen 36, Waconia 6: Maxwell Woods ran for two touchdowns, part of an early onslaught by the top-ranked Storm (9-0) in a Section 2 victory. Chanhassen scored five touchdowns before visiting Waconia (4-6) scored in the third quarter.

Mankato West 17, Chaska 6: The second-ranked Scarlets (8-1) got two second-quarter touchdowns from Brody Koberoski, one a 20-yard pass and one a 2-yard run, in their Section 2 victory at home over the Hawks (4-5).

Andover 84, Cambridge-Isanti 28: Chase Pemberton scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and two more in the second quarter, helping the Huskies (8-1) pull away in a Section 7 game. Pemberton went 19-for-22 for 313 passing yards and four touchdowns against the Bluejackets (4-6).

Elk River 38, Sauk Rapids-Rice 35: The Elks (4-6), defending state champions, knocked off the No. 8 Bolts (7-2) in Section 7, getting two of their five rushing touchdowns from quarterback Owen Van Drehle. Shaun Walrath rushed for three touchdowns for Sauk Rapids-Rice.

Bloomington Jefferson 17, Apple Valley 13: Jonathan Weber ran for a 9-yard touchdown with 1:14 left to give the second-seeded Jaguars (8-1) a victory over the third seed in Section 3. Jackson Thornburgh threw for two touchdowns for the Eagles (4-6).

Cretin-Derham Hall 49, St. Paul Central 17: Miles Bollinger threw five touchdown passes to lead the third-seeded Raiders past the second seed in Section 4. Monteff Dixon caught two touchdown passes, and Tommy Sticha had receiving and rushing touchdowns for the Raiders (5-5). Lavonte Cox and Allan Lankfard each ran for a touchdown for the Minutemen (7-3).

Mahtomedi 47, Tartan 14: Charles Brandt threw three touchdown passes to Michael Barry in the first quarter, leading the top-seeded Zephyrs to victory. Jacob Reubish ran for two touchdowns for the Zephyrs (5-4). Jerror Borsay returned a kickoff for a touchdown and ran for another TD for the Titans (3-7).

Monticello 28, Spring Lake Park 24: Justin Wirtz and Brock Holthaus each rushed for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to help the third-seeded Magic win in Section 6. Koen Schlangen threw two touchdown passes to Haden Katzenberger for the Magic (5-4). Tyler Wilkinson ran for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to get the Panthers (4-5) within a score.

Class 4A

Becker 45, Princeton 6: Zachary Bengtson passed for four touchdowns for the top-ranked Bulldogs (9-0) in the Section 8 semifinal victory. The Tigers (7-3) didn't score until Wynn Lawrence's 2-yard run in the third quarter.

Totino-Grace 46, Fridley 19: Jake Person contributed three touchdowns to the Section 4 rout by the Eagles (6-3), passes of 17 and 21 yards and a 2-yard run. Fridley ended the season 6-4.

Benilde-St. Margaret's 65, Minneapolis South 0: Nirvaan Yogarajah threw five touchdown passes, including three to Luke Guggenberger in the first quarter, to lead the third-seeded Red Knights to a victory over the Tigers (3-6) in Section 5. Quinlan McMenomy ran for a touchdown and threw for another for the Red Knights (4-6).

Holy Angels 45, DeLaSalle 8: Phillip Moita ran for a touchdown and returned an interception for a touchdown to lead the top-seeded Stars past the fourth-seeded Islanders in Section 5. Emmett Anderson had a receiving touchdown and ran for another for the Stars (4-5). Ray James returned a fumble for a touchdown and ran in the two-point conversion for the Islanders (3-7).

Orono 37, Providence Academy 15: Charlie Cordes threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the top-seeded Orioles to victory in Section 6 at Osseo Senior High School. Liam Rodgers ran for two touchdowns for the Orioles (8-1). Charlie Willihnganz ran for a touchdown and threw for another for the Lions (3-7).

Class 3A

Holy Family 35, St. Croix Lutheran 28: Tanner Davis scored with 21 seconds left, lifting the Fire (7-3) to victory over the Crusaders (5-5) in Section 4. St. Croix Lutheran tied the score with 6:36 left on Matthew Beekman's 7-yard run and a two-point conversion run by Tory Wollersheim.

