Becker beat Hutchinson by two points a year ago. Why would it be any different in 2023?

Unless it could be even closer. Becker held on for a one-point victory, 21-20, Friday in a weather-delayed matchup of Class 4A powers in Becker. The game was delayed 45 minutes because of lightning.

The Bulldogs (5-0) are ranked No. 1, the Tigers (3-2) No. 6 in the state rankings. Three of the past five games between the two programs have been decided by three points or fewer.

Hutchinson got on the scoreboard first on senior Charlie Renner's 6-yard run in the first quarter. The two-point conversion pass failed.

Becker scored 21 consecutive points in the second and third quarters, opening a 21-6 lead. Senior quarterback Zachary Bengtson threw two touchdown passes and ran for the third TD.

The Tigers made it interesting with two fourth-quarter touchdowns, but another failed two-point conversion attempt on a run proved costly.

In other games Friday:

Mahtomedi 55, Tartan 7: The Zephyrs (3-2) accumulated 453 yards on the ground in running over the Titans (1-4). Senior running back Alec Mahoney led the charge, rushing for 133 yards on eight carries and four touchdowns, all in the first half. He scored on runs of 7, 11, 21 and 65 yards as Mahtomedi raced to a 48-0 lead at halftime.

Minneapolis North 42, Minneapolis Washburn 0: Kai'an Darden threw two touchdown passes and ran for another TD as the Class 3A No. 6 Polars (4-1) shut out the Millers (2-3). Senior Kahlil Brown added two scoring runs.

Minneapolis Henry 56, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0: Senior quarterback Davonate White-Sledge carried the ball only six times, but five went for touchdowns and he also threw a scoring pass, leading the Patriots (4-1) past the Teddies (1-4). He scored on runs of 5, 12, 16, 30 and 53 yards and finished with 125 rushing yards.

Lightning strikes

Nineteen metro-area games were postponed until Saturday because of weather, especially lightning. They are Anoka at Coon Rapids; Bloomington Jefferson at St. Louis Park; Dassel-Cokato at Litchfield; East Ridge at White Bear Lake; Eden Prairie at Wayzata; Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop vs. Mayer Lutheran; Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted at Albany; Mankato East at Waconia; Maple Grove at Blaine; Norwood Young America at Lester Prairie; Orono at Mound Westonka; Providence Academy at Delano; Rockford at Minnewaska Area; Rogers at Monticello; Roseville at Buffalo; St. Michael-Albertville at Champlin Park; Sauk Rapids-Rice at Elk River; Spectrum vs. St. Cloud Apollo; and Spring Lake Park at Andover.

Two other games, Glencoe-Silver Lake at Annandale and Watertown-Mayer at New London-Spicer, were postponed until Monday.

In other weather-related outcomes Friday:

Fridley beat Minneapolis South 34-8 in a game that was halted at halftime. Junior Bryan Weston hit senior Isaiah Watson with two touchdown passes, and senior Lex Kori ran for two scores.

Several games were stopped in the third quarter and declared official: Park Center shut out Irondale 19-0; DeLaSalle topped St. Anthony 35-13; and Lakeville North downed Eagan 28-6.