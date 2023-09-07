Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Prep Spotlight, a series of high school football games streamed for free at startribune.com, this week features Mankato West and Andover, prominent Class 5A teams meeting at 7 p.m. Friday at Andover.

Here's a look at the details:

Records: Each is 1-0. Andover opened with a 55-29 victory at St. Thomas Academy. Mankato West defeated Northfield 42-0. Those scores indicate a truth: If you watch, you'll see touchdowns.

Key players: Mankato West features wide receiver Jalen Smith, who has committed to the Gophers. Andover starts with quarterback Chase Pemberton, who went 17-for-22 for 206 passing yards in the opener. Cameron Begalle caught nine of those, for 91 yards.

Last season: Andover went 7-3 and lost to Elk River in the section final. Mankato West went 12-1, losing to Elk River in the Class 5A championship game.

The Prep Spotlight games are produced by Neighborhood Sports Network. The stream will be available at 7 p.m. Friday at startribune.com/sports.