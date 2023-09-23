St. Thomas Academy showed Friday it has improved since Week 1.

Senior running back Savion Hart rushed for five touchdowns, leading the Class 5A, No. 9 Cadets to a 42-14 victory at Mahtomedi. St. Thomas Academy fell to Andover 55-29 in its season opener.

Hart, who entered the game with 518 yards rushing and an average of 9.8 yards per attempt, scored on runs of 2, 6, 22, 22 and 24 yards. He has scored 13 touchdowns this season.

The Cadets (3-1) scored 35 unanswered points in the second and third quarters. The Zephyrs fell to 2-2.

In other games Friday:

Maple Grove 42, Anoka 19: The Crimson (3-1) removed the Class 6A, No. 5 Tornadoes (3-1) from the ranks of the unbeaten. Junior running back Charles Langama ran for two touchdowns in Maple Grove's 21-point first quarter. Langama added a 17-yard scoring run in the second quarter. Sophomore quarterback Kaden Harney threw three first-half touchdown passes, including an 11 yarder to Langama, as the Crimson took a 42-7 lead into halftime.

Armstrong 41, Cretin-Derham Hall 7: Junior quarterback Dawson Franke threw three touchdown passes and junior running back Kevon Johnson rushed for two scores as the Class 5A, No. 5 Falcons (4-0) cruised past the Raiders (1-3). Armstrong's defense has yielded only 39 points this season.

Buffalo 33, Eastview 18: The Lightning (2-2) were on the doorstep of taking the lead in the third quarter when Buffalo senior linebacker Wyatt Osterbauer intercepted a tipped pass and returned it 104 yards for a touchdown. Seniors Grady Guida and Kyler Kelvie each ran for a touchdown and passed for one for the Bison (3-1).

New Prague 45, Rochester Century 6: Senior Jack Hennen took the opening kickoff back 97 yards for a touchdown, getting the Trojans (3-1) started in a rout of the Panthers (1-3). He added a 40-yard touchdown catch later in the first quarter, when New Prague scored 28 points. Senior quarterback Will Seymour threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter. Senior Henry Novak scored a first-quarter TD and scored again in the second quarter.

St. Paul Central 43, St. Paul Johnson 25: Junior quarterback Allan Lankfard threw three touchdown passes to senior wide receiver Kaiden Thiers and ran for two more scores as the Minutemen (3-1) overcame an early 13-point deficit to beat the Governors (2-2). Lankfard and Thiers hooked up on 10-, 11- and 15-yard touchdown passes. Lankfard also scored on runs of 9 and 17 yards. Freshman Ali Farfan threw two touchdown passes and ran for a TD for the Governors.

Totino-Grace 35, Benilde-St. Margaret's 19: Senior quarterback/safety Will Brands ran for a touchdown, threw for another and returned an interception 26 yards for another as the Class 4A, No. 7 Eagles (3-1) downed the Red Knights (1-3).

Wayzata 24, Edina 21: Senior quarterback Cole Heilbrun ran for one touchdown and threw for another as the Trojans (1-3) downed the Hornets (1-3). Wayzata lost its first three games by a total of 19 points. Sophomore quarterback Mason West threw two touchdown passes for Edina.

Woodbury 27, East Ridge 18: Senior running back Isaiah Tisdale made four short touchdown runs, leading the Royals (3-1) past the crosstown-rival Raptors (1-3). Tisdale scored on runs of 2, 3, 3 and 5 yards. Senior quarterback Tanner Zolnosky threw three touchdown passes for East Ridge. It was the Royals' first victory over East Ridge in four years.