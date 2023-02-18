Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Maple Grove won the high school dance team jazz state championship Friday at Target Center, interrupting for at least a day Eastview's dominance of the sport.

Maple Grove won its sixth title in jazz and will go for a sweep Saturday in the high kick competition.

Wayzata finished second in the jazz competition.

Eastview had swept the state championships the past three years and had won half of the state titles over a 20-year stretch. The Lightning lost only once in jazz during the regular season, to Maple Grove.

The Lightning has won the jazz state title seven times, six in the past 10 years. Saturday is another day, and they have been even more dominant in high kick, winning the state title 14 times. The Lightning lost twice in high kick in the regular season, to Lakeville North and Wayzata.

Orono won Class 2A, followed by Benilde-St. Margaret's and Mound Westonka. Orono finished second to Benilde-St. Margaret's in 2022.

St. Cloud Cathedral repeated as Class 1A champion, ahead of Lac qui Parle Valley-Dawson-Boyd and Yellow Medicine East. Those teams finished in that same order last season.