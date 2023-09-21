A big moment is just ahead for high school cross-country runners: the Roy Griak Invitational.

The University of Minnesota's annual event, back for its 37th installment, will be Friday. A series of six high school races will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the university's Les Bolstad Golf Course. The event annually attracts top runners from Minnesota and the Midwest. The top qualifiers will race against each other at 1:30 (boys) and 2:15 (girls). Other runners will be divided into two groups for two more boys races and two more for girls.

The high school races will conclude a day that will begin with collegiate races. NCAA Division I teams will begin racing at 10 a.m., followed by races involving both Division II and III teams.

The Milaca Mega Meet, another large gathering of cross-country teams, won't be held this year. Its run ended last year, after its 50th meet, because of a schedule conflict at the golf course where it was held.

State rankings

By the Minnesota Cross Country Coaches Association

BOYS

Class 3A

Teams: 1. Wayzata; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Bloomington Jefferson; 4. Edina; 5. Mounds View; 6. Stillwater; 7. Blaine; 8. Rosemount; 9. Eden Prairie; 10. Minneapolis Southwest.

Individuals: 1. Sam Scott, Minneapolis Southwest; 2. Robert Mechura, Roseville; 3. Nolan Sutter, Chaska; 4. Cade Sanvik, Osseo; 5. Sean Fries, Minnetonka; 6. Will Weber, Wayzata; 7. Will Termont, Bemidji; 8. River Santiago, Blaine; 9. Austin Liebl, Moorhead; 10. Daniel McCollor, Wayzata.

Class 2A

Teams: 1. Perham; 2. Mankato East; 3. Belle Plaine; 4. Marshall; 5, Orono; 6. Delano; 7. Monticello; 8. Mankato West; 9. Fergus Falls; 10. Blake.

Individuals: 1. Bjorn Anderson, Perham; 2. Eli Hall, Pequot Lakes; 3. Sully Anez, Willmar; 4. Sal Wirth, Annandale; 5. Fanuel Wolday, Worthington; 6. Soren Bortnem, Dassel-Cokato; 7. Owen Layton, Big Lake; 8. Jack Leuer, Big Lake; 9. Isaiah Anderson, Mankato East; 10. Ephraim Stanley, Mankato West.

Class 1A

Teams: 1. Heritage Christian; 2. Redwood Valley; 3. Bertha-Hewitt; 4. Winona Cotter; 5. Hawley; 6. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston; 7. Mankato Loyola/Cleveland; 8. Luverne; 9. St. John's Prep; 10. Windom.

Individuals: 1. Charlie Larson, Pelican Rapids; 2. Nick Hanson, St. John's Prep; 3. Ryan Pierson, Martin County West; 4. Zach Meyer, St. John's Prep; 5. Will Ahrens, Redwood Valley; 6. Lev Dougherty, Heritage Christian; 7. Mark Swanson, Northwest Nighthawks; 8. Eddie Snyder, Mound Park Academy; 9. Zane Gunderjahn, Bertha-Hewitt; 10. Josiah DeMaris, Madelia.

GIRLS

Class 3A

Teams: 1. Wayzata; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Duluth East; 4. Forest Lake; 5. Prior Lake; 6. Mounds View; 7. Eastview; 8. Hopkins; 9. Edina; 10. Moorhead.

Individuals: 1. Sydney Drevlow, Hopkins; 2. Mia Hoffmann, Bemidji; 3. Norah Hushhagen, Forest Lake; 4. Linnea Ousdigian, Mounds View; 5. Marissa Long, Chanhassen; 6. Carley Lamotte, Burnsville; 7. Evie Malek, Minnetonka; 8. Caitlyn Osanai, Armstrong; 9. Jazleen Malherek-Osorio, Wayzata; 10. Rowan Bixler, Duluth East.

Class 2A

Teams: 1. St. Paul Highland Park; 2. Alexandria; 3. Perham; 4. Marshall; 5. Willmar; 6. Blake; 7. Proctor; 8. Northfield; 9. Becker; 10. Delano.

Individuals: 1. Isabelle Schmitz, Hutchinson; 2. Isabel Mahoney, Monticello; 3. Lauren Eilers, Willmar; 4. Keira Friedrich, St. Peter; 5. Kaia Osmundson, Chisago Lakes; 6. Annika Hall, Chisago Lakes; 7. Citori Halbe, Alexandria; 8. Allyson Sample, Marshall; 9. Calia Chaney, Pequot Lakes; 10. Emily Baker, Zimmerman.

Class 1A

Teams: 1. St. Cloud Cathedral; 2. Redwood Valley; 3. Winona Cotter; 4. Hawley; 5. Northwest Nighthawks; 6. Wadena-Deer Creek; 7. Canby; 8. South Ridge; 9. Nova Classical; 10. Pine Island.

Individuals: 1. Jenna Debates, Luverne; 2. Kyanna Burton, Staples-Motley; 3. Ella Voit, St. Cloud Cathedral; 4. Audrey Brownell, Staples-Motley; 5. Maddie LeSage, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted; 6. Addison Roof, Lester Prairie; 7. Kaylee Walklin, Windom Area; 8. Clara Schad, St. Cloud Cathedral; 9. Sonja Semling, Winona Cotter; 10. Olivia Pauly, St. John's Prep.