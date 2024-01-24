Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Apropos of the three-day "Hockey Day Minnesota" celebration that starts Thursday, host Warroad (15-3) maintains its top Class 1A ranking in this week's poll released by Let's Play Hockey.

The Warriors take it outside against rival Roseau at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the second boys high school game of the day. First up at 1 p.m. is Wayzata (No. 2, Class 2A) against Moorhead.

Boys hockey state rankings

By Let's Play Hockey

Class 2A

1. Minnetonka (15-0-2); 2. Wayzata (14-1-2); 3. Edina (15-2-1); 4. Chanhassen (15-4); 5. Maple Grove (12-4); 6. Eden Prairie (10-5-1); 7. Benilde-St. Margaret's (11-4-1); 8. St. Thomas Academy (11-5-2); Rogers (11-5-2); 10. Shakopee (13-3-1).

Class 1A

1. Warroad (15-3); 2. Hermantown (11-4-2); 3. St. Cloud Cathedral (13-4-1); 4. East Grand Forks (12-5-1); 5. Mahtomedi (7-9); 6. Northfield (12-1-2); 7. Orono (12-5); 8. Monticello (14-2); 9. Delano (10-6-1); 10. Proctor (12-6).