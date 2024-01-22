If the Weatherball were still shining brightly in downtown Minneapolis, it might be stuck on green, if not for the weather then for the boys basketball Metro Top 10. No change is foreseen.

The top five remains intact, with Class 4A defending state champion Wayzata (14-0) holding down the top spot. Class 3A defending state champion Totino-Grace (12-3) stands second.

There is slight shuffling in the bottom five after No. 8 Hopkins (10-3) fell at Edina 75-69, but the five teams remain the same. The South Suburban Conference claims three of those spots with No. 6 Lakeville North (10-4), No. 7 Shakopee (11-2) and No. 10 Farmington (11-3).

This week's marquee matchup

Wayzata at Hopkins, 7 p.m. Tuesday

The Royals are coming off a tough 75-69 loss at Edina. Can they bounce back in the first of their two meetings with the Trojans? They will need to find a way to contain Wayzata 6-9 senior forward Jackson McAndrew, a challenge because of Hopkins' small lineup. McAndrew, committed to Creighton for college, is averaging 22.9 points per game.

Boys basketball Metro Top 10

1. Wayzata (14-0). Last week: 1

2. Totino-Grace (3A) (12-3). Last week: 2

3. Park Center (16-1). Last week: 3

4. Minnetonka (11-1). Last week: 4

5. Breck (2A) (15-0). Last week: 5

6. Lakeville North (10-4). Last week: 7

7. Shakopee (11-2). Last week: 8

8. Hopkins (10-3). Last week: 6

9. Osseo (12-4). Last week: 9

10. Farmington (11-3). Last week: 10