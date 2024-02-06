The defending state champions from the two biggest classes — Totino-Grace in Class 3A and Wayzata in Class 4A — continue to show there isn't a lot of separation between the state's best.

No. 1 Totino-Grace (16-3) and No. 2 Wayzata (18-1) head the boys basketball Metro Top 10. The Eagles, whose only setback was 83-81 to Wayzata during the opening week of the season, just finished sweeping No. 3 Park Center (18-2) in Northwest Suburban Conference play.

Miami (Fla.) recruit Isaiah Johnson-Arigu turned in an impressive game for the Eagles against Park Center. The athletic 6-7 senior forward had 25 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Totino-Grace is on an 11-game winning streak.

Class 2A Breck (20-0) remains unbeaten, is still in the No. 4 spot and plays No. 9 Washburn (16-2) on Saturday. No. 5 Minnetonka (13-3) and No. 6 Hopkins (13-4) follow closely behind.

No. 10 Edina (12-7) is riding a six-game winning streak after a sluggish start, but the Hornets travel to Hopkins and Wayzata next.

This week's marquee matchup

Shakopee at Minnetonka, 1 p.m. Saturday

This is a nonconference matchup with a lot on the line because it will determine the No. 1 seed in Class 4A, Section 2. Minnetonka won last year's meeting 69-63. Shakopee just got done drubbing Lakeville North 85-60. Both teams have four players averaging in double figures, providing plenty of versatility.

Boys basketball Metro Top 10

1. Totino-Grace (3A) (16-3). Last week: 1

2. Wayzata (18-1). Last week: 3

3. Park Center (18-2). Last week: 2

4. Breck (2A) (20-0). Last week: 4

5. Minnetonka (13-3). Last week: 6

6. Hopkins (13-4). Last week: 7

7. Shakopee (14-3). Last week: 8

8. Lakeville North (13-5). Last week: 5

9. Minneapolis Washburn (16-2). Last week: 10

10. Edina (12-7). Last week: NR