JONATHAN MEKONNEN

Eastview · basketball

Mekonnen didn't succumb to a trying regular season. There was still time to salvage the year.

The 6-foot-8 senior forward has elevated his game along with that of his teammates in the Class 4A, Section 3 tournament, moving the Lightning within one game of reaching the state tournament for the third straight year. It comes after a 4-22 regular season. Eastview will play top-seeded Eagan on Thursday in the section final.

"The regular season didn't go as we wanted," said Mekonnen, who was the only starter returning from last season's state tournament team for first-year coach Danny Olsen. "Our record doesn't define us."

Mekonnen was superb in back-to-back section victories, recording a double-double in both. The Colorado State recruit had 27 points and 10 rebounds in an 86-67 triumph over Park of Cottage Grove and followed with 37 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four steals in a 73-63 win at crosstown rival Apple Valley.

"I've improved a lot in my leadership role this season," Mekonnen said. "We are peaking at the right time."

Mekonnen can be found regularly in the gym at 6 a.m., putting up shots before the school day. He's also the last one to leave the court following practice.

"Jon is one of the most dedicated, hardworking players you will find," Olsen said. "Through a challenging year as we have navigated a new roster and tough schedule, Jon has stayed consistent with his approach and led by example.

"When Jon is playing the way he is right now, there isn't many other players in the state that can match his all-around game and impact on his team's success."

ANNA VAALER

Andover · basketball

Vaaler wasn't going to be denied a state tournament trip with her Andover teammates. The 5-10 senior guard scored a career-high 41 points, leading Class 4A, No. 9 Andover (24-4) to a 90-77 victory over Anoka in the Section 7 championship. "Anna has had an outstanding year for us." Huskies coach Blake Nicols said. "She scores the ball at a high level from all over the court and brings a ton of confidence that is contagious to our team."

BOBBY COWAN

Edina · hockey

The senior forward has an outstanding shot and let it fly in the state tournament. Cowan scored his 24th goal of the season when he snapped off a wrist shot from the top of the circle into the upper corner of the far side of the net with 6 minutes, 55 seconds remaining, breaking a tie and giving the Hornets (26-4-1) a 2-1 victory over Chanhassen in the Class 2A state championship. The St. Thomas recruit also had two goals and one assist in a 5-2 win over Grand Rapids in the semifinals.

TRINITY WILSON

Lakeville North · basketball

Wilson, a Vanderbilt recruit, controls the paint for the Class 4A, No. 7 Panthers (24-5). The 6-4 senior center stood out in the Section 1 tournament, averaging 21.3 points and 10 rebounds per game in the three games. She shot 73 percent. "Trinity really stepped up her play in the section tournament," Panthers coach Andy Berkvam said. "She has been a dominant post player all season, demanding double and triple teams from opponents."

NOLAN GROVES

Orono · basketball

The 6-4 junior guard broke his own school record with a 53-point game, leading the Spartans (18-10) to a 113-92 victory over Robbinsdale Cooper in the Class 3A, Section 6 tournament quarterfinals. He set the school mark with a 50-point game a month earlier in a 90-62 triumph over St. Louis Park. That broke Jordan Smith's record of 49 points set in 2009. "Nolan is such a competitor and steps up when his team needs him the most." Spartans coach Barry Wohler said.

LIV McGILL

Hopkins · basketball

From her next coach, Florida's Kelly Finley: "A fierce competitor, passionate leader and electric player. I truly believe that her best is yet to come." That is tough to fathom after the senior guard turned in a triple-double (13 points, 11 rebounds and 17 assists) in a come-from-behind, 78-62 victory over Wayzata for the Class 4A, Section 6 championship. She's the leading scorer (22.9 points per game) for the top-ranked Royals (25-3), who have an overall record of 95-8 during her career.

JOE BAHMA

Dakota United · floor hockey

Bahma had a hat trick in all three games, the last a 5-1 victory over Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka that made Dakota United the PI adapted floor hockey state champion. His third goal against Brainerd in the semifinals gave Dakota United a 5-4 double-overtime victory. He assisted on the other two goals. "Jae put it all out there this weekend," Dakota United coach Jake Wypyszynski said. "Jae's ability to grind along with his relentless pressure paved the way for a career day."

Nominate an athlete: Send an email with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.