Two concerts in just over one year apparently weren't enough for Pink fans in the Twin Cities.

The "Raise Your Glass" hitmaker — who set an attendance record at Target Field last summer — has added a second night at Xcel Energy Center on her fall tour. She will now perform at the St. Paul arena on Oct. 17 in addition to the previously announced Oct. 18 date there.

Tickets for the newly confirmed show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, with presale options beginning Tuesday. She also announced new dates in Sioux Falls, S.D. (Oct. 21) and Milwaukee (Oct. 23).

Prices for a seat on Pink's current tour have been starting at about $65, but most are over $150. Currently, only a very limited assortment of tickets are available for the previously announced Oct. 18 show along with a lot of resale options starting at $220.