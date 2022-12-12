Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look at the weekend in sports, which included a rare loss by the Vikings. Rand notes that they were set up to fail from the start by resting some players with minor injuries, while Reusse takes the pass rush to task. It added up to a lot of fan anger for a team that is still 10-3 and very much in control of its season.

Plus thoughts on P.J. Fleck, the Gophers men's basketball team and Carlos Correa.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports