Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Hennepin County inmate who died this week while in the jail's medical room was identified by officials Tuesday as a 21-year-old man from Burnsville.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office and the man's defense attorney confirmed the death Monday of Oscar D. Rodriguez-Corona.

Rodriguez-Corona was arrested by police in Minneapolis and booked into the jail on Sept. 9 on suspicion of receiving or concealing stolen property, according to jail records.

The Sheriff's Office said the inmate was in the jail's medical room and had nursing staff attending to him when a medical incident occurred. Staff, responding paramedics and fire department workers "immediately rendered" medical aid, a Sheriff's Office statement read.

Responders performed lifesaving measures as they took him to HCMC, where he was later pronounced dead, the statement continued.

The county has yet to offer additional information on the circumstances. Details on the cause and manner of death from the examiner's office are pending as of midday Tuesday.