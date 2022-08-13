The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Jaelyn Campbell, age 11.

She was last seen Thursday in the area of 92nd Avenue in South Harbor Township, Onamia, Minn. She was wearing a black T-shirt with the word "Savage" on it and black jeans. She has red tinted hair worn in braids with red streamers. She is described as Black with brown eyes, 5-foot-1, weighing 120 pounds.

The Sheriff's Office has conducted ground and aerial searches. It said the missing person case did not meet the guidelines for an AMBER alert.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Sheriff's Office at 1-320-983-8257.