HealthPartners says it's planning to replace Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater with a new facility built for growth as more patients hit retirement age.

The new hospital campus will be built on Highway 36 at Manning Avenue on land in Stillwater that HealthPartners acquired in 2017, according to an announcement this week. The current medical center is located about 3 miles to the east.

Bloomington-based HealthPartners hasn't yet put a price tag on the construction project, but it says similar facilities are being built right now for about $400 million. Completion is expected in late 2027 or early 2028.

"The percent of people over age 65 is projected to increase 20% over the next five years," Brandi Lunneborg, the president of Lakeview Hospital, said in a statement. "The need for coordinated services for chronic illnesses such as cardiology, cancer and orthopedic care will also increase."

The plan is another example of how health systems in Minnesota are investing in bricks and mortar even as they're continuing to lose money on operations due to high labor and supply costs. Just this week, the Minnesota Hospital Association issued a report citing "grave financial challenges" for health systems across the state.

HealthPartners, which is one of the state's largest nonprofit groups, operates both a health insurance company and a prominent network of hospitals and clinics.

It posted an operating loss of about $22 million through the first half of 2023, according to a financial statement. The loss doesn't factor, however, about $151 million in investment income during the time period.

In September, HealthPartners broke ground on a new $50.5 million clinic for specialty care in nearby Woodbury.

This week, Allina Health System reported third quarter financial results showing a $95.4 million loss on operations — worse than the Minneapolis-based health system's loss of $35.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

Even so, Allina continues to move forward with plans for a $1.2 billion patient tower at its flagship Abbott Northwestern Hospital. Through the first three quarters of the year, the health system saw investment income of $112.7 million.

"Part of returning Allina Health to financial sustainability requires innovation and planning for the future of how we deliver care," the health system said in a statement to the Star Tribune.

In Stillwater, HealthPartners plans to build on a 66-acre parcel of land the health system acquired in 2017. The health system has hired HKS, an architectural firm based out of Chicago, to design the new campus along with local architectural firm, BWBR, and three engineering firms — Dunham, ERA and Loucks. A national real estate advisory firm called Concord Group also is working on the project.

In the next planning phase, the hospital says it will seek community input on the campus design. Updates on the project, including a construction timeline, are expected in the coming months.

"With the community's input, we plan to create a state-of-the art campus that is ready for the future," Andrea Walsh, president and CEO of HealthPartners, said in a statement.