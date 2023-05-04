Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota has fined HealthPartners $150,000 for business practices it believes violated mental health parity laws, including lower pay for mental health providers and more stringent reviews of patient requests for behavioral health care.

The Bloomington-based health insurer neither admitted nor denied the allegations, according to a May 1 consent order with the Minnesota Department of Commerce.

HealthPartners has committed to a corrective action plan, Commerce says, and the department will monitor the health insurer for compliance for at least one year.

Parity laws prohibit health insurers from making it more difficult for patients to obtain mental health care than services for physical ailments.

"We are committed to ensuring Minnesotans get mental health and substance abuse care when they need it," Commerce Commissioner Grace Arnold said in a news release. "That means holding insurers accountable and targeting obstacles that may make mental health care more difficult to access than other medical care."

HealthPartners did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Commerce is alleging that HealthPartners violated state law by reimbursing medical/surgical providers at higher rates for certain billing codes — and without sufficient analysis or justification — compared with payments to mental health and substance use disorder providers.

The health insurer failed to maintain accurate and complete directories of its health care provider network, Commerce claimed in the consent order, and conducted certain utilization reviews disproportionately on behavioral health benefits.

The department alleged that HealthPartners reviewed appeals more severely with behavioral benefits and applied more strict requirements to those reviews. HealthPartners did not accurately record the number of requested and denied days for utilization reviews, Commerce claimed, and inaccurately documented review data.

Commerce also alleged the health insurer reconsidered denied medical claims more frequently.

"Today's consent order benefits Minnesotans because it compels a large insurer to make major changes," Jacqueline Olson, the assistant commissioner for enforcement, said in a statement. "Those changes will expand access to mental health care in our state. We will not permit insurers to jeopardize access to treatment for Minnesotans who need it."

HealthPartners is one of the state's largest nonprofit health insurers. It also owns a prominent network of hospitals and clinics.

Parity laws have been around for decades in Minnesota and across the country, but regulators say they've struggled to enforce the statutes due to the complexity of comparing benefits for mental versus physical health care.

The U.S. Department of Labor, which regulates health plans offered by the nation's largest employers, has stepped up enforcement in recent years. It has also added new requirements for health insurers to document compliance through comparative analyses.

The Commerce Department regulates fully-insured health plans in Minnesota purchased by smaller businesses and individuals.

In the May 1 consent order, Commerce said HealthPartners provided comparative analysis reviews that were "noncomprehensive and did not fully comply with the [required] guidance and timeframes."

HealthPartners "shall pay a civil penalty in the amount of $150,000 to the State of Minnesota," the consent order states. "In determining this penalty, the commissioner considered ... [HealthPartners'] significant cooperation during the examination process, commitment to certain claims repayments and dedication of resources to implement the corrective action plan."