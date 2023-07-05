Insurers are seeking larger premium increases for next year on coverage sold directly to individuals and families, although federal tax credits at the MNsure health exchange will shield consumers from the full effect.

Health plans are proposing average jumps for 2024 that range from 2.8% to 8%, according to data posted late last month by the Minnesota Department of Commerce. Analysts have been expecting premium trends to increase as last year's inflation surge across the economy works its way into health insurance pricing.

If approved by regulators, the increases by the four largest health insurers in the market would exceed average premium changes on policies sold this year, which ranged between -2.3% and 3% compared to last year.

The increases for 2024, however, would fall short of average premium jumps in 2022 that ranged from 7% to 11% in Minnesota's individual health insurance market.

"Rates are subject to review and approval by [regulators] and the final approved rates may vary from these proposed rates for many reasons," Commerce said in background materials posted online.

"Additionally, the actual rate change a consumer will experience in 2024 can vary from the average — with factors such as specific plan, geographic rating area, age, and federal premium tax credits playing a major role."

The proposed increases apply to the state's individual health insurance market, where less than 5% of state residents typically buy coverage.

People under age 65 who are self-employed or don't get health insurance from their employers often purchase individual market health plans. The coverage was the subject of a major federal overhaul beginning in 2014 through the Affordable Care Act.

The ACA provides significant federal tax credits for people who buy individual health plans through a government-run health exchange like MNsure in Minnesota. Consumers also have the option of purchasing directly from insurers or through agents in the "off-exchange" market.

In May, about 109,700 people were buying individual market coverage through MNsure. At the time, about 44% of enrollees were in plans from UCare; the HMO at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and HealthPartners each had about 21% of market enrollment. Medica's share was roughly 13% followed by Quartz Health Plan at 1%.

Proposed rate increases vary by health insurer as follows:

UCare: 5.5%

Blue Cross HMO: 3%

HealthPartners: 8%

Medica: 2.8%

Quartz: 3.2%

"These rate changes do not reflect the impact of federal premium tax credits that are available to eligible Minnesotans who purchase their coverage through MNsure," Commerce said in the background materials.