After last year's record gas prices, Elisabeth Springer developed a new habit of looking for the best deals.

That's continued now, even with the average price of a gallon of gas down about 25% compared to June 2022.

On Tuesday, she stopped at 36 Lyn Refuel Station in south Minneapolis near where she works, gassing up with unleaded fuel at $3.40 per gallon.

"I do use my Google map app to find the station that's cheapest, and I try to work it into my routine," the St. Paul woman said.

But even if prices were at 2022's peak of $4.76 per gallon, it wouldn't stop her from making her annual Fourth of July road trip to a cabin an hour away.

"I always drive for the holiday," she said.

Springer is among a record number of Americans hitting the road for this upcoming summer holiday. Minnesota highways are expected to fill with traffic starting Thursday afternoon with the next pain clog potentially Wednesday as vacationers return home after July 4.

AAA projects 50.7 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Independence Day weekend, surpassing the 2019 record of 49 millions travelers. Domestic travel during the long weekend will increase by 2.1 million people compared to 2022.

This summer, gas prices are well below what they were a year ago. The national average for a gallon of regular was $4.80 on Independence Day last year, AAA reported. Gas prices have remained steady the past couple of months, with the national average hovering around $3.50 to $3.60 a gallon, thanks to the lower cost of oil. Minnesota prices currently trend lower than the nation.

Gas prices often drop going into the Fourth of July, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.com. But this year's overall decline also relates to reduced consumption — as companies and individuals scale back in fear of a recession — as well as less alarm about energy price shocks from Russia's war in Ukraine.

"While the Russia war has continued over the last year, it has subsided as being a major impact to prices," De Haan said.

Customers at 36 Lyn Refuel Station are a lot less crabby than last year, said owner Lonnie McQuirter, who's optimistic about the economy. He's selling more gas and sees his in-store sales on the rise as well, which is where gas stations make most of their profit.

"The consumer in the store is a lot more at ease than this time last year," he said.

Tim Pearson, who stopped for gas Tuesday, worried as he saw prices go up last year at the station near his home. He didn't change his behavior, though he and his wife had earlier downsized to one car to reduce their carbon footprint.

"It hit us that we're being selfish having two cars," said Pearson, who's hosting a party for the Fourth.

Those who still want to travel for the holiday might have to be creative. Resorts and cabins up north as well as national parks and other summer vacation hot spots have booked up quickly, said Linda Snyder, vice president of travel and retail services for AAA Minneapolis. Small towns with hotel vacancies that might offer parades and fireworks could be the last-minute traveler's best bet.

"You know the problem with a road trip is people want to wing it. But over the Fourth, you really have to plan and have somewhere to stay on the other end," said Snyder, who plans to be home and enjoy her garden with a cocktail.