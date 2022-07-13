A head-on crash on a central Minnesota highway killed one motorist and has the other in jail on suspicion of driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol at the time of the collision, authorities said.

The collision occurred shortly after noon Tuesday on Hwy. 27 just west of Little Falls, the State Patrol said.

The patrol said the driver who died was Shirley E. Friebe, 79, of Eagle Bend, Minn.

The other driver, 33-year-old Logan R. Klooster, is being held in the Morrison County jail awaiting possible charges of criminal vehicular homicide and driving while impaired. Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank declined Wednesday to say more about Klooster's suspected impairment.

The patrol said Klooster is from Ankeny, Iowa, but recently filed court records show Randall, Minn., as his city of residence.

Klooster was heading west in his SUV on Hwy. 27 near Hwy. 238, went over the centerline and hit the other driver's car head-on, the patrol said.

Court records in Minnesota show that Klooster has convictions for underage drinking and driving, drug possession, speeding, driving without a license and without insurance, careless driving and driving after his license was revoked.