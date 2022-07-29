A head-on crash in western Minnesota killed a driver and seriously injured a couple in the other vehicle, authorities said.

The collision occurred about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday just west of Otter Tail Lake and roughly 16 miles northeast of Fergus Falls, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office identified the driver who died as Joseph Bernstetter, 35, of Fergus Falls.

Bernstetter was heading west on County Road 1 near County Road 83, went over the center line and hit head-on an oncoming SUV driven by 65-year-old Mitchell Davis, of Fergus Falls, the Sheriff's Office said.

Davis and his passenger, 63-year-old Violet Davis, were taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Fargo for treatment of serious injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.