Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DULUTH — DFL candidate Grant Hauschild appears to have clinched the closely-watched Minnesota Senate District 3 race Wednesday morning, narrowly defeating Babbitt Mayor Andrea Zupancich to replace retiring Sen. Tom Bakk.

In Duluth's District 8 Senate race, state Sen. Jen McEwen won an easy victory over challenger Alex Moe, a Republican.

With all precincts reporting, Hauschild had nearly 51% of votes, or about 700 more than Zupancich. The Associated Press has not yet called the race.

The District 3 seat is a rare opening that covers a vast section of the Arrowhead region. Voters in the district were nearly evenly split between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in 2020.

On Twitter, Hauschild said he was "humbled" and thanked his supporters.

"You believed we could win this incredibly competitive district and we did," he said.

Hauschild captured 50.82% of votes.

Hermantown voter Kelly Peterson said her primary concerns Tuesday were women's rights and those of educators to teach the truth. She voted for Hauschild because he seems moderate, she said.

"We do need moderate people to bring people together," Peterson said.

Duluthian Rachel McLaird said she voted for McEwen for her support of the environment and abortion rights.

"I wanted to make sure we were moving in a progressive direction," she said.

Hauschild, a Hermantown City Councilor and foundation director for Essentia Health, has worked on labor and agriculture issues in Washington and supports mining. He was endorsed by Doug Johnson, the senator who served the region for decades before Bakk.

Bakk, a long-time legislator and former DFL Senate leader who broke with his party to become an Independent, endorsed Republican Zupancich, a real estate agent and former Democrat.

McEwen was first elected in 2020. Before that she worked as a public interest lawyer.

Staff writer Christa Lawler contributed to this story.