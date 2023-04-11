Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes a look at what the Lynx were able to do with the No. 2 overall pick and four more choices in Monday's WNBA Draft. Combined with comments about the roster from head coach/President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve, a new era seems on the way.

7:00: Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine joins Rand after an eventful 48 hours. Rudy Gobert took a swing at Kyle Anderson and is suspended for Tuesday's play-in game against the Lakers. Jaden McDaniels punched a wall and broke bones in his hand. What is the impact on both the present and the future of the organization?

33:00: Brock Faber made a strong Wild debut, while the Twins are missing Carlos Correa.

