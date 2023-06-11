Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

I learned years ago that one of the most powerful and effective things you can do to sell successfully is to smile at prospects.

People like smiles a lot more than frowns. Many careers have been enhanced because of the presence of a bright smile. It should be standard equipment for all people. You shouldn't come to work without a smile. And be sure to take it home with you at the end of the workday!

My mother always told me that a smile is an inexpensive way to improve my looks. She also told me, "If you're happy, tell your face."

I continually ask our employees at MackayMitchell Envelope Co. to answer the telephone with a smile. Why? You can hear a smile in a voice.

So I took special interest when recently reading a story in the New York Times about a smile teacher in Japan and how her business is booming. After three years of wearing masks during the pandemic, a lot of people forgot how to lift the corners of their mouths and smile. Her motto is "More smile, more happiness."

Keiko Kawano, the smile coach, said: "People have not been raising their cheeks under a mask or trying to smile much. Now they're at a loss. People train their body muscles, but not their faces. And you can't just suddenly start using these muscles. You need to work on them."

All people smile in the same language.

Smiling makes you feel good, and it can actually improve your health and life. Consider these facts:

Studies show that the act of smiling can actually trick the brain into feeling happier. Smiling can't fix all your problems, but it can make you feel a little better at any moment.

Smiling can drastically reduce stress. Research shows that smiling has the power to reduce stress and increase our ability to deal with trying situations. Smiling calms people down and increases their coping abilities.

Smiling decreases blood pressure by releasing endorphins to improve your immune system, helping fight infection and disease.

People who smile at work are more likely to be promoted. Smiling conveys happiness, approachability and confidence, all traits that managers look for in employees.

Smiling can boost morale. This is especially true in difficult situations or fields such as medicine, hospice and home care.

You should never underestimate the value of a smile. I have always loved this poem attributed to Bob Bertram:

"A smile costs nothing but gives a lot.

It enriches those who receive it without making poorer those who give it.

A smile takes only a moment but the memory of it can last forever.

No one is so rich or so mighty that they can get along without a smile.

And no one is so poor that they cannot be made richer by a smile.

A smile creates happiness in the home, fosters goodwill in business and is the counter sign of friendship.

A smile brings rest to the weary, cheer to the discouraged, sunshine to the sad and is nature's best cure for trouble.

Yet it cannot be bought, begged, borrowed or stolen, for it is of no value to anyone until it is given away.

Some people are too tired to give a smile, so give them one of yours, as no one needs a smile so much as he who has no more of his own to give."

So get back into the habit — smile today!

Mackay's Moral: The world always looks brighter from behind a smile.

Harvey Mackay is a Minneapolis businessman. Contact him at 612-378-6202 or email harvey@mackay.com.