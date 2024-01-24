Before the results of the voting were announced Tuesday afternoon, more than half of the votes had already been revealed to a web site -- the Basebqall hall of Fame Tracker -- that seeks out the votes and post them on social media and on its site.

And even though Joe Mauer was elected to the Hall of Fame with only four ballots to spare, he was was named on 83.6% of the 209 ballots that had been made public. A pattern that has held true over the years is that players fare better on public ballots than on the ballots from writers who do not share their choices in advance.

Another batch of ballots will be made public early next month by the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

But if you want to go through the list to check out the votes of your favorite (or not-so-favorite) sportswriters, columnists and others who are eligible to vote because they have been members of the Baseball Writers Association for 10 consecutive years, you can get that information here.