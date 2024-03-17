Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gunshots were heard outside the Dar al-Farooq mosque late Saturday after an argument between a group in the mosque, according to Bloomington police.

Witnesses said a group had been arguing in a mosque restroom about 10:40 p.m. Saturday, police said. The group was asked to leave and escorted to the parking lot.

After they left, people in the mosque heard gunshots. Bloomington police arrived to find several shell casings in the parking lot.

Police said no suspects were in the parking lot when they arrived.