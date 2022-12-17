Tap the bookmark to save this article.

By coming back from 33 points down, the Vikings broke the record for biggest comeback in NFL history.

33 (33-0): Vikings 39, Indianapolis 36 (OT), Dec. 12, 2022

32 (35-3): Buffalo 41, Houston 38 (OT)*, Jan. 3, 1993

28 (35-7): San Francisco 38, New Orleans 35, Dec. 7, 1980

28 (38-10): Indianapolis 45, Kansas City 44*, Jan. 4, 2014

26 (26-0): Buffalo 37, Indianapolis 35, Sept. 21, 1997

25 (28-3): St. Louis 31, Tampa Bay 28, Nov. 8, 1987

25 (28-3): Cleveland 29, Tennessee 28, Oct. 5,2014

25 (28-3): New England 34, Atlanta 28 (OT)**, Feb. 5, 2017

*-playoff game **-Super Bowl