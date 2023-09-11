Gov. Tim Walz has called a Dec. 5 special election to fill a vacant Minnesota House seat in the southern suburbs.

A special primary election will be held on Nov. 16 for the House District 52B seat, which includes the cities of Eagan, Mendota Heights and Mendota. Candidates have from Sept. 13 until 5 p.m. on Sept. 19 to file to run for the seat with the the Secretary of State's office or the Dakota County auditor.

Former Rep. Ruth Richardson, DFL-Mendota Heights, announced her resignation in early September to focus on her work as CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States. She was elected to a third term last fall not long after she was named the new leader of the state's largest abortion care provider.

A handful of Democrats have already announced they are running for the seat, including Mendota Heights City Council member Jay Miller, DFL activist Carl Yeager, former DFL legislative aide Cynthia Callais and District 196 School Board member Bianca Viring.

Richardson won re-election under the newly-drawn lines last fall with nearly 62% of the vote. No Republican candidates have announced they are running for the seat.

Before Richardson's resignation, the DFL controlled the House 70-64. With her resignation, the DFL caucus drops down to 69 members. The winner of the special election will be seated when the Legislature convenes in February.