BIG TEN WRESTLING TOURNAMENT PREVIEW

Saturday-Sunday at Xfinity Center, College Park, Md.

Saturday's schedule: 9 a.m., first round, quarterfinals (BTN); 6 p.m., semifinals (BTN)

Sunday's schedule: 3:30 p.m., championship, third- and fifth-place matches (BTN)

Live results: trackwrestling.com

...

Randy Johnson's preview:

Team tournament rankings (Intermatwrestle.com): 1. Penn State, 2. Iowa, 3 (tie). Nebraska, 8. Michigan, 13. Gophers, 16. Ohio State, 17. Wisconsin, 19. Purdue, 21. Maryland, 24. Rutgers.

Top seeds, plus Gophers:

125 pounds: 1. Matt Ramos, Purdue; 4. Patrick McKee, Gophers

133: 1. Dylan Ragusin, Michigan; 8. Tyler Wells, Gophers

141: 1. Beau Bartlett, Penn State; 9 (tie). Vance VomBaur, Gophers

149: 1. Ridge Lovett, Nebraska; 9. Drew Roberts, Gophers

157: 1. Levi Haines, Penn State; 2. Michael Blockhus, Gophers

165: 1. Dean Hamiti, Wisconsin; 10. Blaine Brenner, Gophers

174: 1. Carter Starocci, Penn State; 9. Andrew Sparks, Gophers

184: 1. Isaiah Salazar, Gophers

197: 1. Aaron Brooks, Penn State; 5. Garrett Joles, Gophers

Hwt: 1. Greg Kerkvliet, Penn State; 8. Bennett Tabor, Gophers

Forecast: Under coach Cael Sanderson, Penn State has won 10 of the past 11 NCAA championships. However, the Nittany Lions haven't been quite as dominant in the Big Ten tournament, winning the title seven times in that span. Ohio State in 2017 and '18, Iowa in 2020 and '21, and Michigan in 2022 have broken through to win team titles. This year, though, the defending champion Nittany Lions look poised for a Big Ten repeat. Penn State has the top seed in five of the 10 weight classes, and that quintet is a combined 70-0 this season. Included in that group is former Simley star Greg Kerkvliet, the nation's top-ranked heavyweight.

Gophers outlook: Minnesota put together a solid dual season, going 11-2 with its only losses to Iowa and Nebraska. The Gophers will test their tournament mettle this weekend with a trio of top-four seeds. At 184, top-seeded Isaiah Salazar (18-1) will try to build on his fourth-place finish last year and owns a win over No. 2 Lenny Pinto of Nebraska. At 157, No. 2 seed Michael Blockhus (15-1) takes aim at defending champ Levi Haines of Penn State. At 125, two-time All-America Patrick McKee (12-5) seeks his third Big Ten medal.

. . .

Sign up here to get Gophers sports news delivered to your inbox for free.