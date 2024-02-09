Friday (6 p.m.) at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud

Saturday (2 p.m.) at the Gophers' Ridder Arena

Both games streamed on B1G+

Rachel Blount's preview

Opening bell: In this weekend's home-and-home series between the No. 5 Gophers and the 10th-ranked Huskies, one team will try to stay on a roll while the other hopes to end a slump. The Gophers (22-5-1, 16-5-1 WCHA) have won six in a row, sweeping the three teams at the bottom of the WCHA standings — Bemidji State, Minnesota State Mankato and St. Thomas — to stay in third place. St. Cloud State (15-12-1, 10-11-1) has a five-game losing streak, but the past four losses have come to Ohio State and Wisconsin, the nation's top two teams. The Huskies are 0-1-1 against the Gophers this season and have never beaten them on the road (0-58-2).

Watch her: Gophers forward Josefin Bouveng has been on a tear, scoring five goals in the Gophers' past six games. She also has an impeccable sense of timing, with four game-winners this season. A consistent part of the Gophers' offense, the sophomore has points in all but five games.

Forecast: The Gophers have gone undefeated since they were outscored 13-1 in a sweep by No. 1 Ohio State last month. But those victories came against teams with a combined 9-55-2 record in WCHA play. To beat the Huskies, they'll need to solve two of the best goaltenders in the league, Jojo Chobak (.933 save percentage) and Sanni Ahola (.947). And the road only gets tougher after this weekend, as the Gophers close the regular season against No. 2 Wisconsin and No. 8 Minnesota Duluth.