The Gophers women's hockey team carried is hot third period from Friday right into Saturday's game.

Grace Zumwinkle had two goals and four assists, Abbey Murphy had two goals and two assists and the fifth-ranked Gophers rolled past New Hampshire 8-1 in the East/West Showcase at Ridder Arena.

Catie Skaja, Zumwinkle and Madeline Wethington scored first-period goals for the Gophers (16-3-2), who beat Merrimack 9-2 on Friday behind six third-period goals. They extended their winning streak to six by winning their first two games in nearly a month.

Taylor Heise added her seventh goal over the past three games by scoring in the third period.

Skaja opened the scoring when she took a drop pass from Abigail Boreen and skated right in to the Wildcats net, beating goalie Ava Boutilier 4 minutes, 9 seconds into the game. Zumwinkle doubled that lead by skating in from behind her blue line all the way into the New Hampshire net to score at 10:18, and Wethington scored her first goal of the season on a one-timer from the right circle on the power play at 14:47.

Ella Huber scored with 4:42 left in the second period off assists from Murphy and Zimwinkle to make it 4-0, though New Hampshire (7-16) responded on a goal by Emily Pinto 27 seconds later. Murphy then scored with 38 seconds left in the period.