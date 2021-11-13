2 p.m. vs. George Washington * Williams Arena * no TV (streamed on BTN Plus)

Gophers update: After a disappointing season-opening home loss to Jacksonville, the Gophers won, in overtime, on the road at Arizona State Friday. Leading the way was G Jasmine Powell, who scored all 21 of her points after halftime and had seven of the Gophers' 12 in OT. She is averaging 18.0 points in two games while leading the team in rebounds (6.5) and assists (5.0). G Sara Scalia has scored in double figures in 15 consecutive games dating back to last season. She 38 points in two games this season. The Gophers have struggled with shooting, hitting on 45 of 127 shots (.354). F Kadi Sissoko is coming off a 14-point game. Minnesota's 53 rebounds vs. the Sun Devils was the second-most under coach Lindsay Whalen.

George Washington update: The Colonials are a much different group than the one that went 9-14 overall and 5-9 in the Atlantic 10 last season. Top-scoring center Ali Brigham transferred to Penn State and leading rebiounder Neila Luma transferred to Central Florida while G Jasmine Whitney, the conference Defensive Player of the Year, graduated. First-year coach Caroline McCombs has added a number of transfers of her own. The Colonials opened the season with a victory over American, but were beaten 75-38 by 24th-ranked Virginia Tech 75-38 Thursday, managing only 15 second-half points. George Washington is led by F Tyasia Moore (10.0 points, 7.0 rebounds), F Mayowa Taiwo (10.0, 6-0) and G Taylor Webster (8.5 points). The Colonials, who are shooting 36.1% this season, have only 13 assists on 39 made field goals.