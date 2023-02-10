GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

3 p.m. Saturday vs. Wisconsin * Streaming on BTN+, 96.7-FM

Gophers update: Minnesota (9-15, 2-11 Big Ten) has lost five straight games, the last four to teams that were ranked either in the AP Top 25 or the coaches' Top 25. This is a rematch of the Gophers' 81-77 loss at Wisconsin on Jan. 8, a game the Gophers led by two with 2:38 left in the fourth quarter before the Badgers finished the game on a 6-0 run. G Amaya Battle had 17 points, eight boards and four assists and F Mallory Heyer had 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Badgers update: Wisconsin (7-18, 2-11) followed up its victory over the Gophers by winning at Michigan State. Since then the Badgers are 0-6 in Big Ten games, their only victory in that stretch coming in a nonconference game vs. Valparaiso. Their most recent loss came by 25 at home to Michigan State on Wednesday. Five Badgers players average between 10.5 and 13.5 points a game, led by freshman P Serah Williams (13.5) and Sr. G Julie Pospisilova (12.8). Pospisilova and grad G Avery LaBarbera each had 20 vs. the Gophers last month.