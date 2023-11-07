The two members of Gophers women's basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit's most recent recruiting class are expected to sign their national letters of intent Wednesday:

* McKenna Johnson, a 5-10 guard from Wilmot (Wis.) Union High school.

* Tori McKinney, a 6-1 guard from Minnetonka.

Johnson, ranked No. 60 in the nation by ESPN for the 2024 class, averaged 26.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.0 assists in her junior year in high school. Johnson made her verbal commitment to Minnesota in June.

McKinney was ranked as the No. 4 in-state recruit by Prep Girls Hoops, which also named her defensive player of the year in back-to-back AAU seasons playing for North Tartan.

McKinney, who missed her junior season at Minnetonka because of a leg injury, returned in time to play for North Tartan last summer, averaging 11.0 points, 6.0 assists and 3.5 steals while continuing to be an elite defender. She will play this season for a Minnetonka team that also includes highly rated 2025 prospect Aaliyah Crump, who is ranked No. 6 by ESPN.