Gophers women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen has completed her 2023 recruiting class after getting a signed letter of intent from Canadian 6-0 wing Ajok Madol.

From Regina, Saskatchewan, Madol was a member of the U17 Canadian team that reached the semifinals of the 2022 FIBA World Cup. She also took part in the 2022 Biosteel All-Canada basketball game.

"Ajok brings us great length along with the ability to play multiple positions,'' Whalen said in a news release.

Madol joins a group that had already signed letters of intent to come to Minnesota. They include Maple Grove guard Kennedy Klick, Montesano (Wash.) forward McKynnlie Dalan and Czech wing Dominika Paurova.

Wayzata guard Brynn Senden — who played with current Gophers guard Mara Braun — will join the team as a preferred walk-on.

Gophers to face Bueckers, UConn next year at Williams Arena

The Gophers women's basketball team has added Connecticut to its 2023-24 schedule. And that means a return to Minnesota for Paige Bueckers, the star guard from Hopkins.