Gophers sophomore guard Mara Braun was selected to play for the U.S. women's team in the FIBA 3x3 U21 Nations League this summer, USA basketball announced Wednesday.

Braun, a former Wayzata standout, was one of six players chosen for the event featuring six three-game tournaments scheduled from June 23-29 in Handan, China. The winning teams will qualify for the U21 Nations League Final from Sept. 13-15 in Mongolia.

In May, Braun competed in the 3x3 USA team trials in Colorado Springs. She will be joined on the U21 Nations League team by Villanova's Christina Dalce and Lucy Olsen, Tennessee's Jillian Hollingshead, Creighton's Morgan Maly, and Maryland's Shyanne Sellers.

As a freshman last season, Braun led the Gophers with 15.6 points per game, hit 65 three-pointers and set a school-freshman record with 87.5% free throw shooting. She was named to the All-Big Ten freshman team.