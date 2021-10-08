INDIANAPOLIS – Lindsay Whalen was one of college basketball's biggest stars the last time she attended Big Ten Media Day as a player, but she was in attendance Friday trying to get the country more familiar with her program in Year 4, too.

"I remember this as a student-athlete at the University of Minnesota coming to Big Ten media day and how much fun that experience was," she said. "Created so much buzz."

Whalen, a former All-American and Minnesota Lynx standout guard, welcomes back 12 players from a team that went 7-11 in the Big Ten. The Gophers are hoping to establish themselves as an NCAA tournament team for the first time under Whalen.

Three of the U's top four scoring leaders returning are in the backcourt, including co-leading scorers Sara Scalia and Jasmine Powell (14.5 points per game). Fifth-year senior Gadiva Hubbard, who averaged 11.1 points last season, also joined Whalen at media day on Friday.

Having that experience returning could be a critical factor for the Gophers to make a jump into contention in a league that had four Sweet 16 teams last season.

"Jaz and Sara are juniors, so they've been through two years now of conference play," Whalen said. "Gadiva Hubbard is back with us for another year with the Covid year. Just having her leadership and having those two in our backcourt for all those years is going to be a great asset to our team. I'm excited for them and their opportunity this year."

Having been to Big Ten media day in the past, Whalen hopes this experience together for the men's and women's programs Thursday and Friday will bring more attention and enthusiasm to college hoops heading into the season.

"I know if I was walking in here getting ready to play a season, compete in the Big Ten, this would get me motivated and very excited," Whalen said. "The fact that we are all here together, that we have a great men's conference, a great women's conference in basketball, I think it just shows our conference and just how much of a priority [basketball is]."