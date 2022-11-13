The University of Minnesota volleyball team still has two weeks left in the regular season, but for five seniors and coach Hugh McCutcheon Sunday's sweep of Indiana (25-22, 25-9, 25-15) at Maturi Pavilion marked their final regular season home match with the Gophers.

Everyone got sent off in style.

Freshman Carter Booth led the team with nine kills while Taylor Landfair and Jenna Wenaas each tallied eight. CC McGraw and Rachel Kilkelly tied for the team-lead with 12 digs, and Melani Shaffmaster finished with 26 assists as the offense was clean and efficient throughout the night with 33 kills.

The defense was equally dominant with seven blocks and 43 digs. Indiana hit just .031 on the night, continuing a trend where the Gophers look like one of the best defensive teams in the country.

After starting Big Ten play 1-2, the Gophers have won 11 of 13 and are likely to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

But this was the final official home match for seniors McGraw, Kilkelly, Ellie Husemann, Naya Gros and Miranda Wucherer and for McCutcheon, who will resign at the end of the season to take on an administrative role as assistant athletic director.