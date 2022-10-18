Gophers volleyball at Iowa

6 p.m. Wednesday • ESPNU

Gophers update: The No. 9 Gophers (10-6, 5-3 in Big Ten) will play their first match since coach Hugh McCutcheon announced last weekend that the 2022 season will be his last with the program. McCutcheon has won two Big Ten titles, but the Gophers will need to start a winning streak Wednesday at Iowa to make a jump from fifth place in the standings. They've won four of their past five matches, including back-to-back road matches vs. Michigan and Michigan State. They bounced back from a home loss to Ohio State by defeating Illinois in three sets.

Iowa update: The Hawkeyes (7-12, 1-7 in Big Ten) are tied with Michigan State and Rutgers for last place in the conference. Their only league victory came Oct. 8 in five sets against Indiana at home. Mari Hinkle is third in the the Big Ten with 4.2 digs per set. The Hawkeyes have lost 49 straight matches against the Gophers since 1995, including an 0-16 record during McCutcheon's tenure.