NORMAN, OKLA. - Scoring seven times in the first inning, the Gophers defeated Prairie View A&M 13-1 in five innings on Saturday afternoon in an elimination game in the Norman Regional of the NCAA softball tournament.

Minnesota took a 7-0 lead on nine hits in the bottom of the first before the Lady Panthers (20-30) got an out. The Gophers played Texas A&M last night in a second elimination game.

"Just to leave it all out on the line today," coach Piper Ritter told her players before the game, according to an in-game interview with ESPN. "You've got to fight every inning, every pitch."

Texas A&M beat Minnesota 5-1 on Friday, but the Aggies lost to Oklahoma 3-2 in their second region game early Saturday.

Chloe Evans and Emily Hansen each hit two-run homers for the Gophers (27-25-1) in their big first inning outburst. In between those blasts, they got their first run on Natalie DenHartog's double and the final two runs on Kayla Chavez's single and an error.

Megan Dray's two-run homer in the second made it 9-0.

The Gophers scored four more runs in the fourth to take a 13-0 lead on a Nani Valencia's bases-loaded walk, an error which got two runners home and MacKenzie Denson's RBI single.

Prairie View A&M, which only had two hits, scored its run in the fifth off reliever Ansleigh Hollifield on a ground out. Freshman Emily Leavitt pitched the first four innings, giving up one hit while striking out seven to improve to 15-10.