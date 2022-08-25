The Gophers soccer team will play the Cal Poly Mustangs at 6 p.m. Thursday at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium in its home opener. It will be the first meeting ever of the two teams.
Minnesota is 0-1-1 after two matches in Texas. The Gophers tied Baylor 1-1 and lost to Texas Christian 2-1 when the Horned Frogs scored two late goals.
Cal Poly is 0-2, losing to St. Mary's of Moraga, Calif., 3-1 and to Iowa 1-0.
Etc.
- The Winona State men's golf team was picked to win the NSIC title in the preseason coaches' poll. Bemidji State was picked second and defending champion Concordia (St. Paul) third.
- Sophomore defensive back Davaris Cheeks of Concordia (St. Paul) was appointed to the NCAA Division II President's Council. This is the first time that student-athletes have been appointed to the council.
- Minnesota State Mankato named Cory Lonke its goaltending coach. Lonke, a native of Proctor, Minn., spent the 2021-22 season as goaltending coach with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders of the USHL.
- Hopkins boys' hockey coach Erik Vetsch has accepted the same job at Northern Lakes, a Class 1A co-op between several school districts including Aitkin, Crosby-Ironton, Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus, according to the Youth Hockey Hub.