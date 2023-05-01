Autumn Pease threw a three-hit shutout, Jess Oakland homered for the third time in as many games in the series and the Gophers softball team extended its winning streak to eight with a 7-0 victory over Ohio State, completing a three-game sweep Sunday in Columbus, Ohio.

Pease (23-6) walked one and struck out six for the Gophers (33-16, 14-6 Big Ten). Oakland hit a two-run homer in the Gophers' four-run third inning, giving her 12 home runs on the season, tied with Taylor Krapf for the team lead.

The Gophers hit eight homers over three games, outscoring the Buckeyes (30-18, 10-10) 24-7 in the series.

Sydney Strelow and Maddy Ehlke each had two hits, two RBI and a run scored for the Gophers. Amani Bradley went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Etc.

• Richie Holetz gave up nine runs (eight earned) in 3⅔ innings as the Gophers baseball team lost the rubber game at Nebraska, losing 11-5. Kris Hokenson hit a two-run homer for the Gophers (12-30, 5-10 Big Ten) and drove in six runs over the three games.

• The final round of the Big Ten men's golf championship was canceled because of inclement weather in Galloway, N.J., meaning the Gophers finished in a tie for seventh at 28 over par. The Gophers' Ben Warian finished in a tie for fifth place overall.