The Gophers soccer team's 2021 campaign came to an end Sunday after a 2-0 loss to Nebraska in its regular-season finale at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium.

The Gophers finished in ninth place in the Big Ten, missing the eight-team conference tournament by one spot.

Under first-year-coach Erin Chastain, the Gophers went 8-6-3 overall and 4-6-0 in the Big Ten. They posted their most victories since 2018.

But with their postseason fate in their own hands, the Gophers lost their final two matches. They lost on Thursday at Iowa 1-0.

Nebraska's season also came to an end, but the Cornhuskers (7-9-2, 3-5-2) won their final three matches and beat Minnesota for the first time since 2013. They had lost seven in a row to the Gophers by a combined score of 13-2.

Rutgers will be the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament.

Chiles finishes tied for 16th

Eric Chiles of Excelsior finished tied for 16th after shooting a 2-under 70 in the fourth round of the Senior PGA Professional Championship in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Chiles had a 283 total. His home course is the Chaska Town Course.

Don Berry of Brooklyn Park and Edinburgh USA had a final-round 74 for a 288, tying him for 46th.

