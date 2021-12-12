The Gophers football team on Sunday received a verbal commitments from offensive lineman Cade McConnell of Choctaw, Okla., who previously had committed to TCU, and linebacker Maverick Baranowski of Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Fla., who switched his pledge from Air Force to Minnesota.

McConnell, 6-5 and 300 pounds, committed to TCU in February before decommitting in November. He made his official visit to Minnesota last weekend before announcing on Twitter that he has picked the Gophers. A three-star recruit who is ranked 33rd nationally among interior offensive linemen by the 247Sports composite ratings of major recruiting services, McConnell had narrowed his choices to TCU,Texas Tech, Vanderbilt and the Gophers and intends to sign his national letter of intent when the early signing period opens Wednesday.

McConnell's other Power Five offers were from Iowa State and Kansas. Tulsa, SMU and Dartmouth also offered him a scholarship.

Baranowski, 6-3 and 210 pounds, also announced his decision on Twitter. He does not yet have a rating in the 247Sports composite, and FBS schools that offered him scholarships include Army, Navy, Tulsa and Kent State. He committed to Air Force in August of 2020 before flipping to the Gophers during his visit this weekend.

The additions of McConnell and Baranowski give the Gophers 18 players in their 2022 recruiting class.