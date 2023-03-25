Dallas Sims, a wide receiver from Winnipeg who is playing at Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International, announced Saturday on Twitter that he has committed to the Gophers football program for the 2024 recruiting class.

Sims, 6-3 and 195 pounds, received a scholarship offer from Minnesota on Feb. 27, made an unofficial visit to the Gophers on Thursday and attended a Gophers camp last June. He has received offers from 18 other FBS programs, including Power Five schools Indiana, Iowa State, Pittsburgh, Purdue and Boston College.

As a junior last season, Sims caught 24 passes for 429 yards and four touchdowns in eight games. He is the seventh player and second wide receiver to commit to the Gophers for the 2024 recruiting class. Sims does not yet have a star rating in the 247Sport composite rankings of major recruiting services.